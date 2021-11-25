1 killed, 1 hurt in West Philadelphia car crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man was killed when two cars collided at an intersection in West Philadelphia late Thursday night.
The fatal crash happened when a Nissan driven by a 44-year-old man collided with a Hyundai driven by a 26-year-old man at the intersection of 45th and Chestnut streets just before midnight, according to investigators.
Both men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.
Police say the 44-year-old man died from his injuries around 3:30 a.m. Police did not provide an update on the second victim.
No arrests or charges were reported immediately following the deadly crash.
