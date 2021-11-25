Motorcyclist killed in crash at intersection in Tioga, police say
article
TIOGA - The driver of a motorcycle was killed when police say he collided with a vehicle at an intersection in Tioga early Thursday morning.
Police say the fatal crash happened near the 3500 block of North Broad Street around 3 a.m.
A 47-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Broad Street when he struck a vehicle driving eastbound on Tioga Street, according to police.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- 'Tragic milestone': Philadelphia marks 500th homicide in 2021 after woman fatally shot
- 'We deserve better': Philadelphia leaders brace for 500 homicides in 2021
- Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison in infant son's death
Emergency medical responders took the unnamed man to Temple Hospital where police say he died.
No arrests or charges were reported immediately following the deadly crash.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement