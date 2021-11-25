Motorcyclist killed in crash at intersection in Tioga, police say

article

The driver of a motorcycle was killed when police say he collided with a vehicle at an intersection in Tioga early Thursday morning.

Police say the fatal crash happened near the 3500 block of North Broad Street around 3 a.m.

A 47-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Broad Street when he struck a vehicle driving eastbound on Tioga Street, according to police.

Emergency medical responders took the unnamed man to Temple Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests or charges were reported immediately following the deadly crash.

