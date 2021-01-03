1 killed, 2 injured after car flips on its side Sunday morning in Franklinville

article

A man is dead and two people are injured after a car crashed and flipped on its side early Sunday morning in Gloucester County.

Officers from the Franklinville Township Police Department were called to the area of Main Road and Marshall Mill Road just after 4 a.m. for reports of a single-car crash.

Responding officers found a car turned on its side with three people trapped inside. A 43-year-old man, identified by police as Richard Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were pulled from the car and taken to Cooper Hospital. Police did not provide an update on their condition.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

