1 killed, 6 others injured in North Philadelphia shooting

One man is dead and six others are injured after a shooting in North Philadelphia late Monday night.

Police responded to the 600 block of Perth Place just before midnight Monday after receiving numerous 911 calls regarding gunshots heard, according to authorities.

Police discovered an obvious crime scene as they came upon the courtyard at Spring Garden Homes. Over 50 spent shell casings were found during the investigation.

Six people went by private vehicle to both Temple Hospital and Jefferson Hospital. One 22-year-old male was shot in the neck and listed in critical condition. The other victims, including a 22-year-old female and a 58-year-old man, were listed as stable.

During the course of the investigation, officials stated, a seventh victim was discovered unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to the face. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say they found four vehicles, one with the engine still running, with bullet holes. They also discovered a large amount of cash at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

