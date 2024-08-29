1 killed after West Philadelphia rowhome fire

article

A tragedy on a West Philadelphia street as one person was killed after a house fire.

The intense blaze broke out around 7:30 Thursday evening on the 5700 block of Harmer Street, officials said.

Fire crews were met by heavy smoke pouring out of the two-story rowhome.

Firefighters took control of the fire after about a half hour, as more than 60 Philadelphia firefighters were called in for the blaze.

Medics were on hand to treat one person, but their injuries were too grave and that person died.

No other details were provided regarding the identity of the person or their connection to the rowhome.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.