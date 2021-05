article

One person has died in a fire at the Hampton Inn in Center City according to officials.

The blaze broke at 13th and Race streets shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

No other injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

