1 man killed, 1 injured, 1 in custody in Kensington double shooting: officials

A 23-year-old man is dead, a second man was injured and hospitalized, while a third is under arrest after a shooting in Kensington.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of East Ontario Street Friday afternoon, around 4:15, out on the street.

Someone shot the 23-year-old man multiple times, hitting him throughout his body.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 25-year-old man was shot once in his hand. He was taken to Temple and placed in stable condition.

Police say an active investigation is underway, with one man in custody, as another is being held for the investigation and one gun was recovered.

