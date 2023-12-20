1 man killed, 2 others injured at Frankford convenience store shooting, police say

article

A gas station became a scene of violence as three people were shot, one fatally.

The gunfire broke the night’s silence inside a convenience store at a gas station on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue Wednesday night, around 6 p.m., in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, officials said.

One man in his 20s was found shot inside the store, suffering with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Two other victims, a man and a woman, were both shot during the chaos. A 20-year-old man was treated for his injuries at Temple University Hospital. The woman, 28, drove herself to Jefferson Frankford Hospital with a graze wound.

They are both expected to be okay.

Police are investigating the scene and searching for a suspect.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.