Fatal house fire in North Philadelphia leaves 1 woman dead: officials

One woman has died after a house fire in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood.

According to reports, fire crews were called to the house fire at the 800 block of West Tioga Street at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say one woman was located inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene .

One neighbor has been displaced from their home.

They say there was heavy smoke on the 2nd floor of the 2-story rowhome.

The incident commander placed the fire under control at 3:46 p.m. '

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

