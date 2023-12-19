Fatal house fire in North Philadelphia leaves 1 woman dead: officials
PHILADELPHIA - One woman has died after a house fire in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood.
According to reports, fire crews were called to the house fire at the 800 block of West Tioga Street at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say one woman was located inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene .
One neighbor has been displaced from their home.
They say there was heavy smoke on the 2nd floor of the 2-story rowhome.
The incident commander placed the fire under control at 3:46 p.m. '
The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.