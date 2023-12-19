More than 30 new officers join Philadelphia, Temple University police to help keep city safe

article

Fresh-faced and ready to serve, a new class of Philadelphia officers walked across the stage in uniform Tuesday after graduating from police training.

Thirty-one Philadelphia police officers and two Temple University officers recently completed eight months at the Philadelphia Police Academy.

Family, friends, fellow law enforcement and city leaders gathered Tuesday for their graduation ceremony at Temple University.

Each graduating officer received their diploma as they shook hands with Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney.

The Philadelphia Police Department is the nation's fourth-largest police department with over 5,500 sworn members and 600 civilian personnel.