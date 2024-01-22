Expand / Collapse search

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey!

A winning $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in the Garden State for Friday's drawing.

NEW JERSEY - One lucky winner in New Jersey is waking up a millionaire!

Officials have yet to say where in the state the lucky ticket was sold.

So far, no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot as it grows to $262 million.

The next drawing is Monday night!