Crews working to repair ruptured water main in Norristown

An underground water main ruptured Monday morning in Norristown, causing water to gush onto streets amid freezing temperatures.

The break happened at West Penn and Cherry streets around 4 a.m., according to officials.

Utilities to surrounding homes have not been cut off and there have not been any evacuations, FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports.

Water that fed into the ruptured main was shut off around 7:30 a.m. to stop the bubbling stream that inundated the street.

Crews from American Water are addressing the water main break by using a backhoe to dig down to the ruptured pipe.

Flynn reports that some residents have had parts of their homes flooded by the deluge of water, while others haven't been impacted.

Temperatures on Monday morning dipped into the teens, and felt even colder with wind chills in the single-digits.