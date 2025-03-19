$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Delco Wawa for St. Patrick's Day

article

The Brief One lucky winner just became $1 million richer! The winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Wawa in Delaware County. The drawing took place on St. Patrick's Day.



The luck of the Irish was certainly with one lottery player in Delaware County this week.

What we know:

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Wawa on Fairview Road in Woodlyn.

The ticket matched all five white ball drawn for the St. Patrick's Day drawing on Monday.

However, it did not match the red Powerball.

Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Here are the winning numbers: 11-18-23-38-60, Powerball 9.