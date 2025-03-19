$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Delco Wawa for St. Patrick's Day
WOODLYN, Pa. - The luck of the Irish was certainly with one lottery player in Delaware County this week.
What we know:
A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at Wawa on Fairview Road in Woodlyn.
The ticket matched all five white ball drawn for the St. Patrick's Day drawing on Monday.
However, it did not match the red Powerball.
Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Here are the winning numbers: 11-18-23-38-60, Powerball 9.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Pennsylvania Lottery.