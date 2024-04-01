$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Berks County ahead of $1 billion jackpot
READING, Pa. - Someone's April Fools' Day just got richer - no joke!
A winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at Paulino’s Deli & Grocery in Reading for Saturday's drawing.
It matched five of the five white balls drawn, 12-13-33-50-52, but missed the red Powerball 23!
The win comes just as the Powerball jackpot swells to $1 billion for Monday night's drawing.
Paulino’s Deli & Grocery will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.