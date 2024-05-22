$1 million scratch-off sold at Wawa in Delaware County
MEDIA, Pa. - Someone just scratched their way to a million dollars!
A winning $1 Million Moneybag Crossword scratch-off ticket was sold at Wawa on Baltimore Pike in Media.
The game costs just $30, and offers top prices of $1 million.
Scratch-offs expire one year from the game's end-sale date. Winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the PA Lottery.
Wawa will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.