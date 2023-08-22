1-year-old fatally struck in Upper Darby after being unbuckled by sibling, falling from vehicle: police

article

A 1-year-old was fatally struck by a car after police say the child was unbuckled by a sibling and fell out of a vehicle Tuesday morning in Upper Darby.

Officers were called to Springton Road just after 9 a.m. for reports of a child struck by a vehicle. The 1-year-old was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and pronounced dead.

An investigation found that the child was unbuckled by another sibling inside the car, causing the child to fall out of the vehicle.

Investigators say the mother exited the car to try and help the child, but failed to put her car in park which caused the fatal accident.

"It's a tragic, tragic accident, keep the family in your thought and prayers," a spokesperson from the Upper Darby Police Department said.

Police have ruled the tragedy and accident and no charges will be filed.