1-year-old located safely in Philadelphia, New Castle police say; car still missing

A one-year-old girl was found safe in Philadelphia after the car she was in was reportedly stolen in Newark, Delaware and police issued an Amber Alert.

The girl was found about 8 p.m. 43 miles away in North Philadelphia, in front of a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store. Police continue to search for the car and a man they say stole the vehicle.

New Castle County Police said the car, a gray 2010 Nissan Altima was in a 7-Eleven parking lot on South Gerald Drive, in Newark, about 5:30 Wednesday evening, when the car was parked and running.

A man wearing a gray hoodie, a black jacket and camo pants jumped into the front seat and drove off, with the child in the backseat, according to authorities.

The car has a Delaware tag of 562644 and is said to have damage to the rear passenger door.

The suspect was originally in another vehicle, possibly a black Nissan Rogue or Mazda 6 before jumping into the vehicle with the baby.

Officials said the driver took off in a southeast direction on 273, in the direction of I-95. Anyone with any information regarding the man or the incident is urged to dial 911 immediately or call Newark Police at 302-395-8171.