10 killed in plane crash at Texas Airport

article

The medical examiner has confirmed that 10 people were killed when a plane crashed into a hangar and started a fire at the Addison Municipal Airport Sunday morning.

According to Addison officials, the plane experienced some sort of failure during takeoff before crashing into an unoccupied hangar just after 9 a.m.

The airport was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash as firefighters worked to put out the flames that broke out because of the crash.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed by the fire.

Authorities say all 10 on board were killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.