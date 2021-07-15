10-year-old received mouth-to-mouth, CPR after being pulled from pool in West Philadelphia, police say

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was pulled from a pool and received CPR from a lifeguard Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the child was swimming underwater when his father briefly looked away. It's unclear what caused the child to require medical attention.

A lifeguard and 19th district police officers pulled the boy from the water and performed CPR, police said. The child started breathing on his own and was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The willingness of lifeguards to help the child is being disputed by witnesses. Two people say that the lifeguards refused to properly assist the child.

Police say a 10-year-old boy is recovering after being rescued from a pool in West Philadelphia.

"She [the lifeguard] did not want to blow in his damn mouth. None of them wanted to blow in his mouth," Teresa Robinson said.

Other witnesses say that the lifeguards did the best they could in the situation at hand.

"Nobody can say that Sheppard's Recreation Center lifeguards weren't on point, because from the moment she was notified, she jumped off the seat, into that water," a witness said.

Tracie Coulston, who was at the pool with her grandchildren, says that she performed mouth-to-mouth while the lifeguard immediately assisted the boy.

"She started CPR immediately when she pulled that baby out of the water," Coulston said. "She started with the compressions."

The Philadelphia Department of Parks and Recreations tells FOX 29 that a lifeguard rescued the child from the water and performed chest compressions.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter