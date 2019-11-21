$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at newsstand in Center City

article

A $100,000 winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball scratch-off ticket was sold in Center City lottery officials announced Thursday.

The winning ticket was sold at Shyam Newstand II at 100 S. 10th Street on Wednesday.

Officials say the winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn with the numbers 07-15-39-40-57. The Powerball number was 12.

The retailer earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

