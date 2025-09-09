Here is the 2026 Girl Scout Cookies lineup, when does the season begin?

article

Cookie lovers can rejoice: the 2025 Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun. This year's lineup includes the return of many fan favorites, but it's also a bittersweet season for some, as two beloved cookies will be retired at the end of the year.

What we know:

The 2026 cookie lineup for the Girl Scouts of America features a full spread of classic flavors that fans have come to love, but it also marks the final year for two cookies: Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay!. The organization has announced that a new rocky road-inspired cookie, Exploremores®, will join the lineup for the 2026 season.

The 2026 Girl Scout cookie lineup

Adventurefuls : Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

Caramel Chocolate Chip : Gluten-free chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt

Caramel deLites® / Samoas® : Crisp cookies topped with caramel, toasted coconut, and chocolaty stripes.

Do-si-dos® / Peanut Butter Sandwich : Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with a creamy peanut butter filling.

NEW: Exploremores®: Rocky road ice cream–inspired cookie.

Lemonades® : Savory slices of shortbread with a tangy lemon-flavored icing.

Lemon-Ups® : Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages.

Peanut Butter Patties® / Tagalongs® : Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Thin Mints® : Crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolaty coating.

Toffee-tastic® : Gluten-free, rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

Trefoils®: Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe.

The price for cookies may vary depending on location, but most core flavors are selling for $5 a box, with some specialty cookies priced at $6.

The new cookie on the block, Exploremores®

The organization announced that "Exploremores" will be added for the upcoming 2026 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Exploremores® is a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie that is "filled with delicious flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème."

When does cookie season begin?

Girl Scouts usually start selling cookies from January to April, though the exact dates are determined by the local councils.