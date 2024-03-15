11th-seed Temple upsets sixth-seeded SMU to reach American Athletic Conference quarterfinals

article

Hysier Miller scored 21 points to spark 11th-seeded Temple to a 75-60 upset win over sixth-seeded SMU on Thursday to earn a berth in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Miller also contributed six assists and six steals for the Owls (14-19). William Settle added 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line while he also had five blocks. Shane Dezonie had 12 points and shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Chuck Harris finished with 10 points for the Mustangs (20-12). Zhuric Phelps added nine points and two steals for SMU. Emory Lanier also had nine points.

Miller scored 12 points in the first half and Temple went into the break trailing 33-32. Temple used a 9-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 53-46 with 9:24 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Miller scored nine second-half points.