'Armed and dangerous' women wanted in connection to deli homicide: Philadelphia police

A man was shot and killed after a fight turned deadly inside a Point Breeze deli Tuesday night, and now police are looking to identify two female suspects.

The shooting broke out inside the Federal Deli Market at 20th and Federal streets around 6:40 p.m.

Employees told police that two women were arguing with the victim before one opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

MORE HEADLINES:

The 35-year-old man reportedly stumbled out of the deli before collapsing on the corner. He later died at a local hospital.

Police are now seeking two women they describe as "armed and dangerous" for questioning in connection to the homicide.

Both are said to be women in their 20s who frequent the deli.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.