Northern Lights illuminate Pennsylvania sky in stunning photos

article

First the solar eclipse, now the Northern Lights, Pennsylvania has been given a rare glimpse at some breathtaking phenomenons this year.

Enhanced solar flare activity from the sun treated parts of the globe to the unusual sight, including the Delaware Valley!

The stunning green glow of the Northern Lights was captured in Montgomery County early Saturday morning by the Bridgeport Police Department.

"Don’t worry Bridgeport, we stayed up, so you don’t have to! Northern lights taken at Bridgeport Memorial Park!"

The rest of the region wasn't so lucky thanks to frustrating cloud coverage for most of the weekend.

However, some viewers in northern New Jersey and western Pennsylvania did get lucky.