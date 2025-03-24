$12 drawing could be worth millions for Pennsylvania antique shop

The Brief A drawing purchased for $12 at an auction could turn out to be the work of a famous artist. Local antique shop owners believe it could be the work of Pierre-Auguste Renoir. It could end up being worth millions of dollars if taken back to auction.



A local antique shop may have just stumbled across a hidden treasure that could be big news for art enthusiasts and historians, alike!

What we know:

The owner of Salvage Goods in Easton, Pennsylvania, says she bought a drawing at an auction for $12, but believes it may be a Renoir worth millions of dollars.

She says the nude sketch could date back to the 1880s, and was previously owned by a prominent person in Philadelphia with ties to the city's Art Museum.

The backstory:

Pierre-Auguste Renoir was a French artist and leading painter of the Impressionist movement.

He became famous for his broken brushstroke technique and use of bold color combinations to capture movement and light.

What they're saying:

The owner of Salvage Goods stopped by Good Day Philadelphia on Monday to display the drawing and discuss their potential find.

They claim the period of the frame and paper, along with the signature and provenance, are all correct and align with being a possible Renoir art piece.

"These pieces are golden, so for us, it's more of a historical find," Heidi Markow said.

What we don't know:

The actual worth of the drawing is still unknown, but other Renoir art pieces have sold for millions of dollars.

The owners say they will find out if and when they take it to auction.