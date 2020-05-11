12-year-old Berks County girl makes hundreds of masks for first responders and essential workers

A 12-year-old Girl Scout from Berks County is busy making masks for first responders and essential workers all over the word during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Myah Derer, 12, from Birdsboro, has made over 900 masks so far and counting. It’s part of her Girl Scout Silver Award project.

"In an uncertain world that seems scary, I saw a problem and took action," she told FOX 29.

The seventh grader admits she got off to a slow star but quickly got the hang of it turning out between 20 and 50 day.

Word quickly spread on social media about Myah's masks and the requests poured in.

"I feel super happy and excited I get to save so many lives," she said.

Her mom says they've sent the masks all over, including to California, New York, New Jersey, Canada and even to the U.S. Navy.

If you need a mask, please visit the Myah’s Simple Masks Facebook page.

