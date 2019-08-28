12-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Kealiyha Killebrew was last seen at 9 p.m. Sunday on the 200 block of North Alden Street.

Killebrew is described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with a medium build, medium complexion, brown eyes and black curly hair that falls below the shoulder. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with blue jeans and rainbow colored slides.

Police say Killebrew frequents 60th and Market streets as well as 57th Street and Haverford Avenue.

Anyone with any information on Killebrew's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.