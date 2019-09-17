article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Kaaliyah Killebrew, 12, was last seen at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on the unit block of North Alden Street.

Police described Killebrew as 5-foot-1 and 120 pound with a petite build and long black braids. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and army fatigue shorts.

Anyone with any information on Killebrew's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.