12-year-old killed by flying tree limb in Lawrence Township: police
LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. - A playful time in a backyard led to a fatality in Mercer County Monday afternoon, police say.
At around 2 p.m. in Lawrence Township, police say a 12-year-old boy was playing in his backyard with a friend when a tree limb blew off and hit the child resulting in a fatality.
According to Lawrence Twp Police Department Chief Chris Longo, police will send out a short press release soon.
