13 Philadelphia police officers placed on administrative duty

article

Thirteen Philadelphia Police officers are off the streets after an audit of gun crime arrests turned up some discrepancies.

The audit reviewed police policies, paperwork, as well as actions taken by police officers on a daily basis.

In total, the 13 officers were pulled from four patrol districts.

The Philadelphia Police Department says they are investigating these officers further.

In the meantime, these officers will remain on administrative duty.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

