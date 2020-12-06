14-year-old boy missing from Philadelphia since July

article

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen since July.

Officials on Sunday said Anthony Everett was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 20.

Everett is described as 6-foot-3, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not describe what Everett was wearing when he disappeared.

It's believed that Everett could still be in the Philadelphia-area.

Anyone with information on Everett's whereabouts should contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Philadelphia Police Department.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest