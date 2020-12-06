14-year-old boy missing from Philadelphia since July
PHILADELPHIA - The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who has not been seen since July.
Officials on Sunday said Anthony Everett was reported missing from Philadelphia on July 20.
Everett is described as 6-foot-3, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials did not describe what Everett was wearing when he disappeared.
It's believed that Everett could still be in the Philadelphia-area.
Anyone with information on Everett's whereabouts should contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Philadelphia Police Department.
