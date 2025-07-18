Man credits life-saving New Castle County phone call service for rescuing him after a fall

The Brief Terrifying moments for a man who was left lying on the ground for hours after a fall. But, thanks to a program in New Castle County, he lived to tell his story and share how grateful he is.



A late night of watching baseball on his porch ended in a terrifying situation for a 94-year-old Newark man when he fell and couldn’t get back up. But, a life-saving program for seniors in New Castle County was able to help provide care the man needed and he is grateful for the opportunity to share his story.

What we know:

A late night of Cubs baseball on the porch ended in a major scare for 94-year-old Ed Shade of Newark, Delaware. Shade says when he tried to walk back inside his home around midnight, he fell to the ground and could not get back up.



"I guess I took one step…ended up with my head right about there," says Shade. "I was scrambling…got to my knees… trying to reach the handle and then I ended up here."

Timeline:

Shade, an Air Force veteran and retired engineer who lost his wife 14 years ago, spent the next 10 hours lying on a concrete floor.



"All of this time, I was attempting to get up or try to crawl or climb. I didn’t have enough strength to right myself."



The next morning, help arrived thanks to the New Castle County Police Department’s Senior Roll Call Lifeline program. A civilian volunteer sent an emergency crew to Shade’s house after he failed to answer his morning roll call.

Big picture view:

"My desire is to see a lot more people take advantage of that [program]," says Master Corporal Andrew Daller of the New Castle County Police Department. "Our leadership with county police obviously understands it’s essential, as well. We also see a need to update the program: make it more efficient and make it a better service for members. And we really want to grow it."

It’s now a part of Ed’s (and his 16-year-old dog, Rambo’s) daily routine and it’s proving to keep the pair safe.

What you can do:

The program is FREE to all senior or disabled citizens residing in New Castle County, and police are only hoping to grow and expand it in the near future, with the help of volunteers. For more information on volunteering or how to enroll in the program, contact 302-395-8159.