14-year-old boy dead, one teen hospitalized after e-bike runs stop sign, collides with bus in Delaware

article

The Brief A school bus and electric bicycle collided in Dover, resulting in the death of a teenager. The crash happened Friday afternoon on West Lebanon Road. The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are urged to contact authorities.



A tragic crash involving a school bus and an electric bicycle claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Dover.

Deadly collision with bus

What we know:

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on West Lebanon Road as a school bus was turning onto Royal Grant Way, according to police. The electric bicycle, ridden by a 16-year-old with a 14-year-old passenger, did not stop at a posted bicycle stop sign and collided with the bus.

The 14-year-old passenger of the e-bike was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The 16-year-old operator suffered serious injuries. Neither of the teenagers were wearing a helmet, police said.

The bus was affiliated with the Caesar Rodney School District and driven by a 75-year-old man from Magnolia, who was not injured. Twenty-one students on the bus were unharmed.

The road was closed for about four hours for investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. The investigation is still ongoing.

Ongoing questions for authorities

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward. Witnesses can contact Master Corporal W. Booth or send a message to the Delaware State Police.

If you have information, reach out to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Victims and witnesses needing support can contact the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit at 1-800-VICTIM-1.