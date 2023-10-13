$148K reward offered in murder of Philadelphia officer at PHL

article

The outpouring from the city in the wake of this latest Philly police officer shooting has been overwhelming, in terms of the number of groups who have contributed to the reward for the arrest of the suspects and the dollar amount.

The reward now stands at $148,500, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police announced late Friday afternoon.

FOP President John McNesby said FOP Lodge 5 and Delco FOP Lodge 27 offered $30,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

By late afternoon, a wide variety of groups and organizations had contributed to the reward fund, including at least five unions, several restaurants, several elected officials, and various law enforcement support organizations, including Bucks County FOP, New Jersey State FOP, PA State Police Troopers Association, University of Pennsylvania Police FOP, Temple Police FOP, as well as anonymous donors.

City leaders spoke out after the deadly shooting to express their "anger, devastation and heartbreak."

Related article

"Anger, devastation and heartbreak are the emotions. One officer gave his life tonight and one is recovering. Please wrap your arms and prayers around their families and our department. We will continue our search for those responsible and won't stop until all are in custody!" Stanford said.

Mayor James Kenney offered his thoughts and prayers to the families of both officers after the city's "tragic loss."

District Attorney Larry Krasner is urging anyone with information to come forward to help them identify suspects in the deadly shooting.

"Police go to work every day knowing they could at any moment encounter someone who has no business holding a gun, has a gun anyway, and is willing to fire upon others for no reason at all," Krasner said.

The slain officer was a 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, according to Interim Commissioner John Stanford, and was married with one child. Stanford described the killing as a "numb moment" for his department after three officers were injured in a shooting last week.

Police are actively searching for the suspects and a black Dodge Durango that sources say was seen fleeing the scene. Multiple sources said Friday afternoon the vehicle was found "torched" in South Brunswick, New Jersey.

Officials say no arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.