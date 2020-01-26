Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old girl, 4-month-old daughter missing from Upper Darby

Delaware County
Camiya Watson, 15, and her 4-month-old daughter Aaziyah are missing from Upper Darby.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl and her 4-month-old daughter, who have been reported missing from Upper Darby.

Camiya Watson, 15, allegedly picked up her daughter Aaziyah without permission, and has yet to return to her custodial guardian.

Police said Camiya is known to frequent the Kensington area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 610-734-7693.

