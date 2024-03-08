15-year-old is guest DJ at Sixers game for International Women's Day

It’s showtime for DJ Sophia playing one of the biggest venues in the city. She was the guest DJ Friday night for halftime at the Sixers game in celebration of International Women’s Day.

"As being a young female DJ, there aren’t a lot of us out here," said Sophia. "There was a time women weren’t even doing something like this or be put in this light. So, I’m glad to be making history," she said. At 15-years-old, she is living her dream.

Before the game, she stood courtside taking selfies wearing a personalized jersey from the Sixers.

"It’s like the players on tv, they look like normal size and then you get down there and, oh my gosh, they’re like that tall. So, it’s really nice going down there seeing them warm up," she said.

Sophia has been a DJ for 10 years. She started at 2-years-old and booked her first professional event when she was only six.

"It was an event with all kids my age at the elementary school and I fell in love with it, making the kids smile and dance," she said.

Sophia is following in her father David’s footsteps, who was also a DJ. Friday, she had a mix of throwbacks, but also wanted to bring to fans a fresh, younger vibe for the occasion.

"I’m definitely gonna throw in some girl power, inspirational women’s songs in there," said Sophia.

Her mother, Nicole, is extremely proud, especially for the opportunity her daughter has to display her talent before Sixers fans.

"I feel like it gives girls hope or inspiration that they also can do whatever they want to do," Nicole said.