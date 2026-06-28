Expand / Collapse search

15-year-old struck during weekend shooting in Wilmington

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Delaware
Published June 28, 2026 8:48 AM EDT
Published June 28, 2026 8:48 AM EDT
World Cup Group Stage wraps up; deadly bar shooting | Good Day Weekend
World Cup Group Stage wraps up; deadly bar shooting | Good Day Weekend

World Cup Group Stage wraps up; deadly bar shooting | Good Day Weekend

Ghana and Croatia faced off in the last Group Stage match to take place in Philadelphia; a shooting at a bar in West Philadelphia left a man dead.

The Brief

    • A 15-year-old was shot in Wilmington over the weekend.
    • He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
    • The motive and possible suspects are still unknown.

WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting in New Castle County left a teenager injured this weekend.

What we know:

The shooting happened Saturday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of West 9th and Jefferson Street. 

Responding officers found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and police have yet to release any details about possible suspects.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Wilmington Police.

DelawareNewsCrime & Public Safety