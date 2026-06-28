15-year-old struck during weekend shooting in Wilmington

The Brief A 15-year-old was shot in Wilmington over the weekend. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The motive and possible suspects are still unknown.



A shooting in New Castle County left a teenager injured this weekend.

What we know:

The shooting happened Saturday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of West 9th and Jefferson Street.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and police have yet to release any details about possible suspects.