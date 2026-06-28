15-year-old struck during weekend shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A shooting in New Castle County left a teenager injured this weekend.
What we know:
The shooting happened Saturday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of West 9th and Jefferson Street.
Responding officers found a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is unknown, and police have yet to release any details about possible suspects.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Wilmington Police.