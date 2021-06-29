15-year-old boy wounded in Frankford shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy wounded in Frankford.
It happened on the 4700 block of James Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the boy was shot twice in the arm. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
