15-year-old boy wounded in Frankford shooting, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy wounded in Frankford.

It happened on the 4700 block of James Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the boy was shot twice in the arm. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

