16-year-old arrested in deadly shooting during fight at Philadelphia store: police

A Philadelphia 16-year-old has been accused of shooting a young man to death during a fight inside a store last month.

Nafiese McClain, 19, was shot to death on Jan. 29 after investigators say he walked into a store on Master Street and began punching another person.

Jahsir Walke, who police say was at the store with the person who was attacked and a third person, allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and shot McClain.

Walke, 16, and two others fled the store before officers from the Philadelphia Police Department arrived, police say.

McClain was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where police say he died from several gunshot wounds.

No charges have been reported against the teen suspect.