16-year-old boy badly hurt in North Philadelphia shooting: police

A teenage boy was badly hurt Sunday night in a shooting in North Philadelphia, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and abdomen.

Officers rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.