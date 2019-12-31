16-year-old boy critical after being shot in the mouth in Southwest Philly

article

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a Southwest Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Responding officers discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the mouth on the 1500 block of Allison Street.

Police tracked a trail of blood from the Allison Street to the corner of 54th Street and Chester Avenue, where they located a scene in front of the Dollar and Smoker's Point corner store.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as a black male with a thin build and goatee who was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the chest and brown/green camouflage pants.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.