16-year-old charged in shooting outside Newark tobacco shop

A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after authorities say he opened fire on a woman following an argument inside a Newark tobacco shop.

Delaware State Troopers were called to the Cigarette Outlet on Salem Village Square around 1 p.m. July 1 for reports of a shooting, according to authorities.

Investigators say two young males engaged in a verbal argument with a 19-year-old woman inside the store. The argument continued outside the store where police say one of the suspects retrieved a gun from a vehicle and fired at the woman.

Police say the young woman was treated for a graze wound to the lower body at a local hospital. The suspects were gone when police arrived.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday and has since been charged with second-degree assault and weapons offenses. He is being held at the New Castle County Juvenile Detention Center on $100k bail.

