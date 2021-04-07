16-year-old girl killed in ATV crash in Delaware, state police say

article

A 16-year-old girl was killed when an all-terrain vehicle loaded with five teenagers sped around a curve, flipped over, and slammed into a tree Tuesday evening in Delaware, according to police.

Delaware State Police said the fatal accident happened near a property on Robbinsville Road in Lewes just before 7 p.m. Three 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 17-year-old piled into a two-seat John Deere Gator and tried to negotiate a steep turn when the vehicle skidded off the roadway and tumbled onto its roof.

An unnamed 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The third 16-year-old victim and a 17-year-old were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Delaware State Police have not provided an update on the girl's conditions as of Wednesday morning. The accident is being investigated by the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter