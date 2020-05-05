16-year-old girl missing from Mill Creek since Saturday, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Sabrina Sumpter was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Creighton Street in the Mill Creek section of the city.

RELATED COVERAGE: MISSING PERSONS

Sabrina is described as being 5-foot-4-inches tall, 135 pounds, thin build, light brown complexion, hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on Sabrina’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Police: 13-year-old dies after shooting in Chester

Police: Man found on Southwest Airlines plane during pre-flight check at PHL

NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers

Pa. fugitive, homicide suspect arrested on newly-reopened Florida beach

2 arrested after threatening to shoot UPS worker over missing package in NJ

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP