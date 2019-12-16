16-year-old girl missing from West Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenager reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Carmela Quick, 16, was last seen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Parkway West High School on Fairmount Avenue.

Quick is described as 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with a medium build, light complexion, black eyes and red/auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black Ugg boots.

Police said Quick may frequent 46th and Market streets, as well as 52nd and Market streets.

Anyone with any information on Quick's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.

