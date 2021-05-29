16-year-old injured in double shooting in Mayfair, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 16-year-old is among two people recovering from a double shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue at approximately 12:27 a.m.
A 21-year-old Hispanic male was shot once in the right leg and once in the left leg.
A 16-year-old Hispanic male was shot once in the right leg.
Both males were taken to Jefferson-Frankford hospital by private vehicle and place in stable condition.
No scene was held nor have any arrests been made or any weapons recovered.
