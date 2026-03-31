How to watch Good Day Philadelphia's 30th anniversary black tie event Wednesday, April 1
PHILADELPHIA - Good Day Philadelphia is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a special black tie event airing Wednesday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. on FOX 29, with a red carpet preview beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Celebrating three decades of Good Day Philadelphia
The anniversary broadcast will feature favorite Good Day anchors and reporters, giving viewers a chance to look back on the past 30 years.
The event is open for everyone to watch via cable on FOX 29 and stream on FOX Local Philadelphia, with the invitation encouraging viewers to grab a glass and join the celebration.
The broadcast will include special moments and highlights from Good Day Philadelphia’s three-decade run, offering fans a chance to reminisce and celebrate the milestone.
How to watch the anniversary event
Tune in to FOX 29 via cable, watch on FOX 29.com or tune into the live player at the top of this article.
FOX LOCAL CTV APP
Download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV and watch free local news, weather, and live coverage from FOX LOCAL PHILADELPHIA — without a cable subscription. It’s available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and more. Just search for FOX LOCAL, install the app, and it will show your local market — PHILADELPHIA. You can stream 24/7 live news, breaking alerts, local politics, traffic, weather and top stories — all free.
Instructions:
- Open your TV’s app store
- Search for "FOX LOCAL"
- Download and open the app
- Select your local market if prompted
FOX LOCAL MOBILE APP
Get the free FOX LOCAL app on your smartphone or tablet to stay connected to breaking news and local coverage from FOX LOCAL PHILADELPHIA wherever you go. The app delivers live streams, breaking alerts, weather updates, traffic, politics and more.
Instructions:
- iPhone/iPad: Download from the Apple App Store
- Android: Download from Google Play Store
Why you should care:
Good Day Philadelphia has been a staple for local news and entertainment, making this anniversary a significant moment for the city and its viewers.
The show’s 30-year history reflects its impact on the community, with longtime anchors and reporters sharing memories and stories from the past.
The event promises a mix of nostalgia and celebration, bringing together familiar faces and memorable moments for fans old and new.