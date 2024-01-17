16-year-old shot on Center City SEPTA platform has died, officials say

A Philadelphia 16-year-old who was shot last Thursday night on a crowded Center City SEPTA platform has died, according to authorities.

Investigators say Tyshaun Welles passed away Tuesday after he was shot on westbound Market-Frankford Line platform at 15th and Market station.

Welles, according to investigators, was among a crowd of mostly teens on the platform when gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m.

Welles was taken by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition and died five days later, police said.

Investigators were able to quickly arrest two teens following the shooting, one of whom SEPTA Police Chief Chuck Lawson said is a two-time offender.

"Something has to give," Lawson told reporters. "We gotta get our hands around pattern offenders in this city, the issue in this city is not first-time offenders."

Authorities on Wednesday announced charges filed against 16-year-old Zaire Wilson and the suspected shooter, 18-year-old Quadir Humphrey.

Lawson said investigators have not found any interaction to this point between the alleged shooter and the victim, leaving the motive for the shooting unknown.

"This could be anything at this point, it could be something that stemmed from neighborhood beef, we just don't know," Lawson said.