2 teens charged in Center City SEPTA platform shooting that wounded 16-year-old boy

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated January 12, 2024 8:50AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Gunshots at Center City SEPTA station

Officials confirm one person was shot on the westbound platform at the 15th and Market SEPTA station in Center City.

CENTER CITY - Two teenagers were charged after a shooting that critically wounded another teen erupted inside a crowded Center City SEPTA station Thursday night. 

Investigators say the shooting happened when a large group of mostly teens crowded a westbound Market-Frankford Line platform at 15th and Market station.

Just before 9:30 p.m., investigators say gunfire rang out inside the station as a train was approaching the platform, which caused the crowd to panic and run. 

A 16-year-old boy was found shot on the ground and taken by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to police. 

Investigators used "high-quality surveillance video" from the transit system that captured two suspects, 16 and 17, allegedly involved in the shooting.

Both suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting, and police found a firearm in the station that is being processed for ballistic and forensic testing.

The 17-year-old alleged shooter and his 16-year-old accomplice were both charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.