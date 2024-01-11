2 teens charged in Center City SEPTA platform shooting that wounded 16-year-old boy

Two teenagers were charged after a shooting that critically wounded another teen erupted inside a crowded Center City SEPTA station Thursday night.

Investigators say the shooting happened when a large group of mostly teens crowded a westbound Market-Frankford Line platform at 15th and Market station.

Just before 9:30 p.m., investigators say gunfire rang out inside the station as a train was approaching the platform, which caused the crowd to panic and run.

A 16-year-old boy was found shot on the ground and taken by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators used "high-quality surveillance video" from the transit system that captured two suspects, 16 and 17, allegedly involved in the shooting.

Both suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting, and police found a firearm in the station that is being processed for ballistic and forensic testing.

The 17-year-old alleged shooter and his 16-year-old accomplice were both charged with several crimes, including aggravated assault.

