17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street.

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the chest and once in the stomach inside a home.

He was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle and was listed in unknown condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, but investigators know who the suspect is.