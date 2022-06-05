Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old boy shot twice in South Philadelphia home

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Police say a teenage boy was fighting for his life Sunday night after he was shot multiple times in South Philadelphia. 

The shooting occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on the 1400 block of South Taylor Street. 

Police say the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot once in the chest and once in the stomach inside a home.

He was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in a private vehicle and was listed in unknown condition.

Police say no arrests have been made, but investigators know who the suspect is.